Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Down 6%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TUWLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

