Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

