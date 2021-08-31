Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Annette North Sells 10,000 Shares

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. 331,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

