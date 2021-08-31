TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $45.35

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.35, but opened at $46.60. TuSimple shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 1,906 shares trading hands.

TSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.11.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $6,690,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $10,321,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

