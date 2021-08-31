Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $477.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

