Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,269 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

