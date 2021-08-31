U Network (UUU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $199,111.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $199,111.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
U Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
