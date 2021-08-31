U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33,779.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,968 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,554,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

