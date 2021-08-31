U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 144,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 92,670 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,616. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $76.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.67.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

