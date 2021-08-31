Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 275,622 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

UBER opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

