Ubiq Reaches Market Cap of $13.10 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and $31,506.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.12 or 0.07277808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.43 or 0.01339836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00362353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00134057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.88 or 0.00601942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.00396902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00355119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006264 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

