UBIX.Network Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (UBX)

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. UBIX.Network has a market cap of $35.39 million and $1.32 million worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UBIX.Network Profile

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. The official message board for UBIX.Network is medium.com/@ubix_network . UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network . UBIX.Network’s official website is ubix.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

Buying and Selling UBIX.Network

