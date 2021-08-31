UBS Group Cuts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $45.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,339,000 after purchasing an additional 409,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

