UBS Group Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $145.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

