UiPath (PATH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PATH opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97. UiPath has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 in the last ninety days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

