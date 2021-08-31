Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $383.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.37 and its 200 day moving average is $334.22. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

