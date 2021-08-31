Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.31. 762,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.22. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

