Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $3,631.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003311 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

