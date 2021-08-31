Unicly Doki Doki Collection (UDOKI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market capitalization of $303,506.19 and $3,218.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

