Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.36 or 0.00027382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $62.24 million and approximately $31.05 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

