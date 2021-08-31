Unification (FUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $47,979.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

