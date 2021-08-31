UniLayer (LAYER) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.12 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and $6.12 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.87 or 0.00825430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00103339 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,261,638 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

