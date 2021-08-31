UniLend One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.99 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. UniLend has a market cap of $33.73 million and $2.99 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.73 or 0.00853758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00103521 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars.

