Unilever (LON:ULVR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,140.37

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,140.37 ($54.09) and traded as low as GBX 4,045 ($52.85). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,045 ($52.85), with a volume of 1,728,440 shares traded.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

Get Unilever alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market capitalization of £105.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,186.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,140.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336.

Unilever Company Profile (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.