Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $5,126,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $2,242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

UNP stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.81. 343,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,153. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

