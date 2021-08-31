Uniper (ETR:UN01) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.54

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €34.54 ($40.64) and last traded at €33.63 ($39.56), with a volume of 674168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €34.20 ($40.24).

UN01 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.83 ($36.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion and a PE ratio of -40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

