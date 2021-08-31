United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Up 27.9% in August

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 280,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 241,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

