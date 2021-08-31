United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 127.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 304,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $113,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.63. 2,781,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

