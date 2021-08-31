United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

