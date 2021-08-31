United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Raised by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.1% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $352.65. 513,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,666. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.17 and a 200 day moving average of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

