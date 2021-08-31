UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.87. 145,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,877. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $391.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

