Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 29th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $236.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $140,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $513,373. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,502,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,656,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

