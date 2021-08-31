Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $14,403,786.84 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $14,403,786.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 27th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00.

NYSE:U traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.75. 2,506,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,879. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

