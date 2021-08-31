Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

U opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion and a PE ratio of -57.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $3,157,635.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,893,704.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,584 shares of company stock worth $65,860,400 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

