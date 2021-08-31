Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164,851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Universal Health Services worth $347,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.