Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Down 2.1%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.32. 285,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,639,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

