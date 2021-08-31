UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $101,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

