UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $13.41

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $13.13. UP Fintech shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 35,667 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIGR. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

