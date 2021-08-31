Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Upstart stock opened at $215.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.53. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $228.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.10.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,706,466 shares of company stock worth $343,947,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

