Uptrennd Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $118,157.03 and $35.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00234051 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

