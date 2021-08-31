Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $34.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.88 million and the highest is $34.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $138.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $766.57 million, a PE ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

