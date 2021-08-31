URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $354.90

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.90 ($4.64) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £6.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.28.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

