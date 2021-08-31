US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SAP were worth $22,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAP opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.58.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

