US Bancorp DE Buys 1,841 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $114.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.