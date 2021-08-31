US Bancorp DE Buys 33,649 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Coupa Software worth $25,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $245.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.95. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.