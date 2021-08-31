US Bancorp DE Buys 3,891 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $451,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.89.

