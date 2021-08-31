US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Dover worth $20,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,665,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover stock opened at $175.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

