US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

