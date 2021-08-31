US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 40.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of McKesson by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of McKesson by 21.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.