US Bancorp DE Grows Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,306 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 2.17% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 44,755 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 216,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

IBDQ opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.